Analysts Set WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Price Target at $98.14

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.14.

WNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of WNS by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of WNS by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

WNS Trading Down 0.2 %

About WNS

Shares of WNS stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.99 and a 200 day moving average of $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

