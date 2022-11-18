Analyzing CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of EverQuote shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VI and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -2.62% EverQuote -5.84% -24.34% -15.28%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and EverQuote, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Acquisition Corp. VI 0 0 1 0 3.00 EverQuote 1 3 2 0 2.17

CF Acquisition Corp. VI currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.36%. EverQuote has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.90%. Given EverQuote’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EverQuote is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VI and EverQuote’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A EverQuote $418.52 million 0.84 -$19.43 million ($0.80) -13.69

CF Acquisition Corp. VI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EverQuote.

Summary

EverQuote beats CF Acquisition Corp. VI on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp. VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

