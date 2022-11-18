Analyzing M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) & Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI)

M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) and Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

M&F Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Midland States Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares M&F Bancorp and Midland States Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Midland States Bancorp $307.72 million 1.91 $81.32 million $3.95 6.70

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Midland States Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp.

61.9% of Midland States Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Midland States Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Midland States Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Midland States Bancorp pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Midland States Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Midland States Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for M&F Bancorp and Midland States Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&F Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Midland States Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Midland States Bancorp has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.56%. Given Midland States Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Midland States Bancorp is more favorable than M&F Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares M&F Bancorp and Midland States Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Midland States Bancorp 26.21% 14.30% 1.22%

Summary

Midland States Bancorp beats M&F Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans for commercial and residential real estate, and construction; and consumer loans, as well as ATM services. It operates seven branch offices in Durham, Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services. The Wealth Management segment consists of trust and fiduciary services, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Other segment includes the operating results of the parent company, the captive insurance business unit, and the elimination of intercompany transactions. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Effingham, IL.

