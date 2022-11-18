Analyzing Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) & Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 473.59%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 352.49%. Given Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Verrica Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals $12.00 million 7.91 -$35.08 million ($1.03) -2.24 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals $300,000.00 1,390.28 -$87.76 million ($0.62) -3.56

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verrica Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.0% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 43.5% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A -87.31% -39.35% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals -77,648.80% -92.19% -67.28%

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts. It is also developing cantharidin-based product candidate, VP-103 for treating plantar warts. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of its product candidates for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum and common warts in Japan, including VP-102; and a license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize LTX-315 for dermatological oncology indications. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain. The company has strategic collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

