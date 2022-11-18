ANGLE (LON:AGL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.81

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.81 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 51.50 ($0.61). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.62), with a volume of 688,530 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 231 ($2.71) target price on shares of ANGLE in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43. The firm has a market cap of £136.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 81.60.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system for routine and focused multiplex analysis of DNA, RNA or protein biomarkers.

