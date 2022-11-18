Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Trading Down 3%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) fell 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.79 and last traded at $73.79. 884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.06.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ansell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.27.
Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.
