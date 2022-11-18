APENFT Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 18th. One APENFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a market capitalization of $129.51 million and approximately $25.62 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APENFT has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.07 or 0.00571213 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,952.23 or 0.29753562 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About APENFT

APENFT launched on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

