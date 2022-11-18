Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) CFO Martin Kelly Sells 20,000 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $61.59 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

