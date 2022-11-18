Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) CFO Martin Kelly Sells 20,000 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Apollo Global Management Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE APO opened at $61.59 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48.
Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.37%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.
About Apollo Global Management
Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.
Featured Stories
