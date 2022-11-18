Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.44

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.44 and last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 3803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMEH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Apollo Medical Stock Down 1.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Medical
About Apollo Medical
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
