Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.44

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.44 and last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 3803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMEH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 4.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 61.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 53.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

