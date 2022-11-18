Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $184.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.43. The stock had a trading volume of 523,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,165,968. Apple has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.00.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 360,651 shares of company stock valued at $53,703,645. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in Apple by 2.0% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 24,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

