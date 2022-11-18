Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $92.00 at Susquehanna

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

Shares of AMAT opened at $104.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.51. The company has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 141,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $18,643,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,242 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

