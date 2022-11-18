AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APP. Citigroup decreased their target price on AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AppLovin from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.20.
AppLovin Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE:APP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,441. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AppLovin by 1,467.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $55,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
