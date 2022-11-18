ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €23.50 ($24.23) to €24.50 ($25.26) in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($38.14) to €33.00 ($34.02) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.20.
ArcelorMittal Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MT opened at $26.12 on Monday. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
