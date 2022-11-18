ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €23.50 ($24.23) to €24.50 ($25.26) in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($38.14) to €33.00 ($34.02) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.20.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $26.12 on Monday. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60.

Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal

About ArcelorMittal

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth $79,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

