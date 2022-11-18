Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $465.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,653.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

