Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.25.
Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of ARCT stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $465.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98.
Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics
About Arcturus Therapeutics
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.