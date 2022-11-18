Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) is McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,045,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital accounts for 3.1% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $18,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $1,922,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 23,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Ares Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 128,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ares Capital by 44.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 15,983 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 105,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

