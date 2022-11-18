Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Short Interest Down 10.0% in October

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 627,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 39.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 46.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

