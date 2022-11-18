argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) is Artal Group S.A.’s Largest Position

Artal Group S.A. decreased its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,500 shares during the quarter. argenx comprises approximately 8.1% of Artal Group S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Artal Group S.A. owned 0.73% of argenx worth $151,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARGX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on argenx from €400.00 ($412.37) to €425.00 ($438.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.14.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $366.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,474. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $249.50 and a 52 week high of $403.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $366.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 0.85.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($0.76). argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 295.08%. The firm had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -15.21 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

