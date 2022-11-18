Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 838,200 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 915,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 377,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Ashland by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ashland in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ashland in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ASH stock opened at $110.74 on Friday. Ashland has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $112.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ashland Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.56.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

