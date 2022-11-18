ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 590 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 590 ($6.93) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,260 ($14.81) target price on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,250 ($14.69) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($9.99) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.34) target price on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 950 ($11.16) target price on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,406.25 ($16.52).

LON ASC opened at GBX 722 ($8.48) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £722.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,329.03. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 459.90 ($5.40) and a one year high of GBX 2,767 ($32.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 616.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 916.55.

In other news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.57), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($32,285.37). In other news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.57), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($32,285.37). Also, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.45) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($309,659.22).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

