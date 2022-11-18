Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ARGGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($16.80) to GBX 112 ($1.32) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $22.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

