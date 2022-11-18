Atria Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,226 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 30,264 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 10,822 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 136,659 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 193,977 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.28. 32,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,380,615. The company has a market cap of $180.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.40.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

