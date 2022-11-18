Atria Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,219 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.17. 5,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,802. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.75. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

