Atria Investments LLC Sells 20,494 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,139 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 20,494 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.74.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1 %

Walt Disney Company Profile

NYSE DIS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.33. 129,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,657,061. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $160.32. The stock has a market cap of $166.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

