AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,394 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.4% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.95 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $135.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

