Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Raised by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,530 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $552,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $212.65. 6,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,877. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 84.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $331.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Citigroup cut their price objective on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Autodesk to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.05.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

