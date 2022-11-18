Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADP. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.2 %

ADP traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $256.66. 9,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,897. The firm has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $422,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $1,864,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

