Auxier Asset Management Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises about 1.6% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Travelers Companies by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.46. 13,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,584. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,672,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,461 shares of company stock worth $8,957,674 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.