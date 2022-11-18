Auxier Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.45. The company had a trading volume of 58,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

