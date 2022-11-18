Auxier Asset Management Sells 1,050 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 10,732.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 921,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,546,000 after purchasing an additional 912,967 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,509,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 4,171.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,912,000 after acquiring an additional 424,597 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

H&R Block Stock Performance

In other news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.89. 14,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.91.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

H&R Block announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

