Auxier Asset Management Sells 70 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 19.7% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $5.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,142. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $154.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

