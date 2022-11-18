Auxier Asset Management Sells 70 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,111,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after buying an additional 384,143 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Biogen by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,666,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,947,000 after buying an additional 227,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.69. 10,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $305.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

