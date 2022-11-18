Avalon Advisory Group Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Avalon Advisory Group boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.5% of Avalon Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.25. 11,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,530. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.04.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

