Avenir Corp Buys 45 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Avenir Corp boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Avenir Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,228. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.59 and a beta of 0.46. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $391.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.83.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. Barclays increased their target price on SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.73.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

