Avenir Corp Buys 61,242 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Avenir Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,242 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises 0.7% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 312,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,951. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average is $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 141.54 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 553.87%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

