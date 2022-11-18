Avenir Corp Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Avenir Corp lifted its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Magnite were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Magnite by 7,927.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Magnite by 48.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Magnite by 46.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Magnite by 22.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGNI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.34. 83,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,744. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.99.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Magnite to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Magnite to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

