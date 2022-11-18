Avion Wealth Invests $38,000 in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)

Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,062 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRT. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $265,000.

Shares of NYSE:NRT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. 258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $20.72.

North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The energy company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 7,023.58% and a net margin of 96.00%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.46%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.55%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

