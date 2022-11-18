Avion Wealth Purchases Shares of 2,500 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after acquiring an additional 408,264 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,328,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,904,000 after acquiring an additional 198,058 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,461,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,223,000 after acquiring an additional 217,364 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,083,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,397,000 after acquiring an additional 268,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,197 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. 9,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,886. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.50. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $31.23.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

