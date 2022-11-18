Avion Wealth Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Avion Wealth reduced its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,210,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 80.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 945.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 481,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,994,000 after buying an additional 435,285 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,121,000. Finally, KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $325,000.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.98. 586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,833. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average is $110.03. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.75 and a 1 year high of $110.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

