Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $76.51 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $281,477.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,563 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $281,477.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $158,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,763 shares of company stock worth $1,670,475. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

