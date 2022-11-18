AXS Investments LLC Has $750,000 Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

AXS Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $210,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 92.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after buying an additional 71,202 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Datadog by 58.3% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 24.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Datadog by 45.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

DDOG opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average is $95.41. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 296,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,592.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 605,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,798,340.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,756. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

