AXS Investments LLC Has $797,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,122 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 9,537 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of eBay by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in eBay by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of eBay to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

eBay Price Performance

eBay Announces Dividend

EBAY stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $76.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

