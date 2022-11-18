AXS Investments LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

Sysco Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $84.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.23. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

