AXS Investments LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.2% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

NIKE Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $107.77 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $177.75. The company has a market capitalization of $169.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.