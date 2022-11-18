AXS Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 419.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 38.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Trading Up 16.1 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $113.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.64. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $119.98.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. Ross Stores’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

