AXS Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,565,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,821,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,398,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,590,000 after purchasing an additional 916,935 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,059,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 861,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after buying an additional 546,212 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4,512.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 507,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,237,000 after buying an additional 496,036 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $70.08.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

