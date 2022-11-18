AXS Investments LLC Sells 2,559 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 119,599 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 112.0% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $60.80 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $262.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.