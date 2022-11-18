Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AZTA. TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.60.

NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,184. Azenta has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $121.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,008,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,422,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

