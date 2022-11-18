Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHY) Price Target Raised to €21.40

Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from €21.10 ($21.75) to €21.40 ($22.06) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Azimut from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday.

Azimut Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AZIHY opened at $48.20 on Monday. Azimut has a one year low of $45.92 and a one year high of $53.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33.

About Azimut

Azimut Holding S.p.A. operates in the asset management sector. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, China, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt.

