Baader Bank Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) received a €40.00 ($41.24) target price from research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DUE. Warburg Research set a €33.50 ($34.54) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €46.00 ($47.42) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.50 ($30.41) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($40.21) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($28.35) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:DUE traded down €0.32 ($0.33) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €31.40 ($32.37). The company had a trading volume of 118,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €19.74 ($20.35) and a 52-week high of €42.60 ($43.92).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

