Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Tops $2.47 on Major Exchanges

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for $2.47 or 0.00014850 BTC on exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $30.99 million and $3.61 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

